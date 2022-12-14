The Border Mail
Border, North East fire chiefs warn of hazards over festive period

By Ted Howes
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
Alex Marschall says unchecked, frayed Christmas tree lights can lead to deadly fires, especially if they are draped on dried out pine trees. He urges people to enjoy the festive season, but to also exercise care. Picture by Mark Jesser

Regrowth after the big wet has led to the Border region becoming a giant tinder box for devastating fires, but other potential dangers lurk in every home, fire services on both sides of the Murray River warn.

Ted Howes

