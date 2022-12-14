Regrowth after the big wet has led to the Border region becoming a giant tinder box for devastating fires, but other potential dangers lurk in every home, fire services on both sides of the Murray River warn.
Fire chiefs "don't want to be Grinches", but have urged people to take care over the Christmas period to stop that boozy backyard barbecue or glowing Christmas tree sparking a tragedy.
CFA acting assistant chief fire officer for Wodonga Brett Myers said on December 19 all districts in the North East will be under "fire danger period" restrictions, including Alpine areas.
While frayed electrical cords on Christmas lights had caused many deadly house fires, it was open fires in bushy backyards that led to 190 life-threatening blazes in the year leading up to June this year.
"People can have Christmas barbecues, that's fine, but there are restrictions," Mr Myers said. "Your normal little gas barbecues on your veranda are OK, it's when people start lighting open fires in their backyard with solid fuel that things can get out of control.
"Accidents can happen when whoever is in charge of the fire has had a few too many drinks.
"Between June last year and June just gone, CFA attended 190 fires involving barbecues and that's 190 too many when there's things that could have been done to easily prevent them.
"Between June last year and June just gone, CFA attended 190 fires involving barbecues and that's 190 too many when there's things that could have been done to easily prevent them.
"There are legal requirements: the wind can't be more than 10km/h, it must be in a trench that's at least 30 centimetres deep, the area around the fire is clear to three metres of any combustible material, the fire can't be greater than one square metre, a person in attendance has to have the capacity and means to extinguish that fire, that is, that they're sober."
Fire and Rescue NSW Albury station officer Alex Marschall said while care needed to be exercised with barbecues, there were many other things that could turn a family Christmas into a tragedy.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"A lot of people with real Christmas trees don't see the need to water them in the weeks leading up to Christmas day which is a huge mistake," he said. "With no water they become dry, full of oil and a real fire hazard.
"Check the lights and electronic decorations for faults, frayed cords and worn plugs, switch them off before going to bed, and ensure your home is fitted with working smoke alarms."
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina zone commander Stewart Alexander said the festive period created potential for fires to start quickly.
"There's a lot of combustible material in your home already ... given the extra load with Christmas trees and wrapping ... you've got about three minutes before an entire room is entirely engulfed in fire," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.