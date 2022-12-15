Police confirm man's death following crash at Bright earlier this month

Police have confirmed a man's death following a crash at Bright earlier this month.
A 36-year-old Tawonga South man was driving a white Ford Ranger north on Tawonga Gap Road on December 3.
He lost control of the utility about 7.20pm.
The Ford flipped onto its side, causing serious injuries to the man, who was the sole occupant.
He was taken to hospital but died four days later.
"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and will prepare a report for the Coroner," Leading Senior Constable Jody Clayton said.
