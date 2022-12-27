The Border Mail
The Bureau of Meteorology says Albury-Wodonga can expect a cooler front

By Sophie Else
December 28 2022 - 4:00am
Thunderstorms are forecast for the region tomorrow and Friday, with emergency services hoping there is no repeat of the damage seen in last summer's storms.

Thunderstorms are expected to bring an end to the Border's first heatwave of the summer, with a cool change to sweep across the region on Thursday.

