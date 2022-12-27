Thunderstorms are expected to bring an end to the Border's first heatwave of the summer, with a cool change to sweep across the region on Thursday.
The forecast has brought a warning from State Emergency Services for residents to take extreme care, with concerns raised about changing weather conditions.
Bright SES Deputy Controller Graham Gales said people should be preparing their yards for thunderstorms now.
"People need to be mindful," he said. "Make sure any loose objects in your yard are secure."
Mr Gales said items such as trampolines and garden furniture should be put away or tied down.
"And check your gutters are clear and clean," he said.
He said it wasn't just people in houses who needed to prepare but also people camping along the river banks.
"People need to think about their surroundings," he said. "Check your cars aren't parked under trees."
The Bureau of Meteorology said weather had been "quite versatile" the past few months, from flash flooding to scorching weather. But a cooler change is now expected.
Meteorologist Ilana Cherny said it had been hot right across Victoria, with temperatures in the high 30s.
"A current severe weather warning is in place," she said.
"Today will be another warm day with a top of 36."
A cooler change will come Wednesday night, with the temperature dropping and a forecast top of 29 on Thursday.
Windy conditions and showers are expected.
"There will be a chance of a thunderstorm and a few showers. Thursday and Friday are looking similar with a top of 29 and an afternoon thunderstorm," she said.
"These conditions will extend through to the weekend but then start to warm up again in the new year period."
