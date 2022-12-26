The Border Mail
Onlookers pull unresponsive man from Lake Hume near Kookaburra Point

By Ted Howes
Updated December 26 2022 - 8:21pm, first published 7:10pm
Kookaburra Poiint, Lake Hume, where a man in his 30s was found unresponsive in the water.

A man has died after he was pulled unresponsive from waters at Kookaburra Point in Ebden on Monday afternoon.

Ted Howes

