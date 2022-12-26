A man has died after he was pulled unresponsive from waters at Kookaburra Point in Ebden on Monday afternoon.
Police had been told the man entered the waters of Lake Hume to chase after his dog, near Boathaven Road, when he appeared to struggle just before 3pm.
Onlookers pulled the man to shore and commenced CPR before ambulance paramedics arrived.
The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was transported to hospital where he later died.
Officers who attended the scene have been advised the man may have suffered a medical episode while he was in the water.
The death follows several warnings from SES volunteers to take care in the water, saying they'd seen "too many tragedies happen over the festive period".
Last year on Christmas Day, 18-year-old Julius 'Jules' Lunanga, of Wodonga, drowned in the Murray River at Noreuil Park.
Prayers and a minutes silence were observed at a service for Lunanga on Sunday by members of the Swahili African community
Earlier this month 16-year-old Jack Bird, of Shepparton, who fell from a tinny on Lake Mulwala, sparked a four-day search before he was found drowned
He died at the site.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.