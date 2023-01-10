Albury police have released details on Wednesday morning of five people they are seeking.
Damien Munster, 26, is wanted on two outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas.
Twenty-seven year old Tanisha Morritt is also wanted on two outstanding warrants and is known to spend time in Albury-Wodonga as well.
Two men aged in their 20s who have been seen previously around Albury and Lavington are also sought by police.
They are David Oliver, 26, and Luke Radalj, 22, each wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Another person listed by Murray River Police District as wanted on an outstanding warrant this week is Zhoe Johnson, 26, who often can be found in the Moama and Echuca areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
