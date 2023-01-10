The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Repeat offender has GHB, ice and knife in car with stolen plates

By Wangaratta Court
Updated January 11 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Repeat offender has GHB, ice and knife in car with stolen plates

A man involved in an extensive spate of thefts from vehicles has had a revolving door of offending and prison terms for years, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.