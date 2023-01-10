Repeat offender has GHB, ice and knife in car with stolen plates

A man involved in an extensive spate of thefts from vehicles has had a revolving door of offending and prison terms for years, a court has heard.
Christopher Shane Hillier, 47, has admitted to a string of charges after being caught in a car with stolen plates in Wangaratta at the weekend.
He already had a large number of charges pending when police located him in Roy Street on Saturday.
The Holden Astra he was in had plates stolen from Shepparton, and a search found GHB, a knife and medication.
Hillier was taken back to the Wangaratta Police Station and tried to hide a bag of ice weighing 4.5 grams.
The 47-year-old had previously been charged with stealing from vehicles between May 25 and 27 last year.
He took cash, sunglasses, paperwork, vehicle plates, wallets with cards, and other items.
A vehicle was also stolen from HP Barr Reserve on May 26 as the victim played netball.
The red Mazda hatch contained hunting gear.
Hillier wasn't charged with the car theft, but was found with the hunting equipment when he was arrested in Albury on May 29.
"It's not high-end offending," lawyer Geoff Clancy told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday, and sought his client's release.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said Hillier had had issues for 20 years and locking him up didn't seem to help, but releasing him would be "a recipe for him going out and starting all over again".
IN OTHER NEWS
"He's just on a bit of a revolving door at the moment," he said.
"In fact he has been for a number of years."
Mr Clancy sought his client's release despite Hillier not having a home to go to on bail.
The court heard he had been homeless and had mental health issues for years.
Mr Watkins said people were sick of having their property stolen and noted the need for community protection, but Mr Clancy said there must also be some level of rehabiliation offered.
Hillier will return to court on Thursday to be sentenced.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.