NSW announces $1M for youth programs in Albury and Greater Hume

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated January 11 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:14pm
Junction Support Services chief executive Megan Hanley and La Trobe University head of campus Dr Guinever Threlkeld have welcomed the funding. Picture by James Wiltshire

The NSW Government is giving nearly $1 million for programs to help young people get their drivers licence, help university students transition into work and improve youth mental health.

