Up to 40 children will make sculptures, collages, poems and portraits on Wednesday and Thursday at the Wangaratta Art Gallery.
The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) will bring its largest Kids on Tour free program to the Wangaratta community to bring people together to connect through art.
Wangaratta Art Gallery curator Ashlee Laing said the theme of the program this year was 'Let's Make Art'.
"It's really important, especially for Wangaratta and our community," he said.
"It is a really wonderful way to engage children into the gallery experience, building upon audiences, and demystifying walking into that gallery as a scary thing.
"For some reason galleries seem to deter people and this is a really great way of encouraging families to come and let go of that idea."
Mr Laing said later this month on Saturday January 21, the gallery would offer Portrait of Wangaratta.
The workshop will be facilitated by North East artist Nat Ord to accompany the gallery's current exhibition, A Portrait of Australia, stories of Australia through the lens of Australian Geographic.
A Portrait of Australia is touring the country as part of an partnership between the National Museum of Australia and Australian Geographic and celebrates the bush, outback, coast and the people who live and work there.
Ms Ord will guide participants around Wangaratta to capture their own photos.
To book visit the gallery's website.
Prices start at $25.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
