Victim suffers facial injuries in Wodonga armed robbery attempt

Police have arrested two people after a man was allegedly assaulted in an unprovoked armed robbery attempt in Wodonga.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Thomas Mitchell Drive and Anne Street about 11.10pm on Saturday.
A man reported being approached by three people while trying to get out of his car.
He was allegedly approached by the trio, with demands made for his property after a weapon was produced.
The man was assaulted and suffered facial injuries.
Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said a 17-year-old Wodonga boy was arrested by police on Sunday morning.
He was charged with attempted armed robbery and assault related offences and will face court at a later date.
A 19-year-old Wodonga man was arrested on Monday morning and was interviewed before being released without charge.
Detective Sergeant Drew said a weapon had been recovered and investigations continued.
IN OTHER NEWS
"This was an unprovoked assault on a vulnerable victim who was seated in his vehicle," he said.
"It's alleged there was a weapon produced during the assault and that demands were made for the victim's property.
"I'd like to reinforce to the community that we take any reports of this nature very seriously and it's pleasing for the victim that arrests have been made thus far.
"The matter remains ongoing."
Detective Sergeant Drew said witnesses to the incident were sought.
"Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident, or any people travelling in that vicinity who might have dashcam footage can contact Crime Stoppers," he said.
Call 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.