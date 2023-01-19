The Border Mail
Numbers sought as Boomers look to field two senior women's sides

By Liam Nash
Updated January 20 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 10:15am
Boomers FC is seeking interest in fielding two senior women's teams in AWFA this season. The club is hosting training from Tuesday night at Glen Park starting 6:30pm

Following a year of dormancy, Boomers is testing the waters to potentially revive its division one women's side for the 2023 AWFA season.

