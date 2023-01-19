Following a year of dormancy, Boomers is testing the waters to potentially revive its division one women's side for the 2023 AWFA season.
Coach Lachlan Simpkin, who took the division two team last year, said the club is currently gauging interest and exploring the possibility of fielding two senior outfits once again.
"We're putting the feelers out to see if there's anyone wanting to come back," he said.
"We're obviously trying to get as many teams as we can, so we don't want to pigeonhole ourselves just to having a division two team.
"We're sort of getting underway to see what we can do, building a bit of momentum on last year. We had some really good numbers when it didn't start out that great."
Boomers rounded out last year's division two campaign in eighth, however the club has been a league power in the past.
The division one side dominated in previous decades, namely winning five straight cups from 2008 to 2012, and have added more silverware in recent history.
Simpkin said for now however, enticing numbers to Glen Park and getting the ball rolling again is the aim of the game.
"I know we've got quite a few new people coming in as well who have never played the game," he said.
"It'll be good to have a bit of both - the experience there to help them learn and then also a place for them to learn in division two, while we also have somewhere to challenge some of the younger girls we have who are a bit further along."
