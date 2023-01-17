Police catch dozens in weekend water safety blitz on Lake Hume

Police have again been concerned by the behaviour of boat and jet ski users on Lake Hume after issuing dozens of penalty notices at the weekend.
North East officers and water police members joined staff from other agencies for the safety blitz.
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said 73 tickets were issued by police and other agencies for a range of offences, which was worrying.
Police detected two people sitting on a jet ski as it was towed for more than one kilometre on a trailer.
The driver of the vehicle, 20, and the two teenagers on the jet ski were fined.
"The results just go to show that people aren't taking safety measures seriously," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
"It's frustrating.
"We have warned people but people still aren't listening to the message.
"They have to take water safety seriously."
The majority of offences picked u were boat users and kayakers failing to wear or carry lifejackets, with 12 infringement notices issued.
Boat users must wear a lifejacket on a powered vessel up to 4.8 metres, when travelling solo, and at heightened risk, while kayakers and jet skiers must wear lifejackets at all times.
Water Police Squad Acting Senior Sergeant Kristina Clappison highlighted the importance of lifejackets.
"It was quite disappointing to see a number of boat operators, jet skiers and even kayakers not wearing or carrying a lifejacket," she said.
"A lifejacket is no good to you if you're not wearing it.
"If you fall from a vessel at speed, you need to stay buoyant so you can increase your chance of survival.
"It's such a simple measure to follow and can save your life.
"We saw a number of jet skiers travelling way too close to other vessels and swimmers, and approaching shore at high speed.
"People need to remember these vessels are powerful and can be extremely dangerous if the operator has no control."
