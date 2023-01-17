The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police catch dozens in weekend water safety blitz on Lake Hume

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Sergeant Paul Gatty and Senior Constable Jake Cooper on Lake Hume at the weekend, where 73 fines were issued. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Police have again been concerned by the behaviour of boat and jet ski users on Lake Hume after issuing dozens of penalty notices at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.