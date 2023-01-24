BUDDING gardeners can sharpen up their act in Albury this weekend.
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga will show visitors to Gardenesque in the Botanic Gardens on Saturday and Sunday how to maintain and care for their garden tools.
Repair Cafe spokeswoman Allison Bowman said volunteers would demonstrate how easy it was to maintain small tools from secateurs to pruners and loppers.
Ms Bowman said visitors were asked to bring only small tools to the festival on account of the crowds.
"Secateurs, small forks and small spades are ideal," she said.
"The focus will be on sharpening and our volunteers have got files to show people how it's done.
"People think it's blunt so they throw it out when really it is a five-minute job to fix it."
Ms Bowman said items fixed by Repair Cafe in Wodonga last year saved 109 kilograms of waste going to landfill.
"There were 166 items repaired that didn't end up in landfill," Ms Bowman said.
Repair Cafe volunteer Russell Renfrey said the cafe aimed to educate people.
"Most people have got things lying around at home to help maintain garden tools," he said.
"Cooking oil and even water sometimes can help; education is a big part of it."
Repair Cafe will be at Gardenesque on Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Visitors are invited to bring one small garden tool, wrapped in paper or cloth for safety.
Repair Cafe runs on the first Saturday of the month at Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre from 10am to 1pm.
