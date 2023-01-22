The Border Mail
Injured Porepunkah plane crash pilot says it's a miracle he's not dead

By Blair Thomson
January 23 2023 - 4:00am
David Smith broke multiple bones when his plane crashed at Porepunkah earlier this month.

A pilot who suffered horrific injuries in a crash plans to thank North East emergency workers as soon as he can walk again.

