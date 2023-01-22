A pilot who suffered horrific injuries in a crash plans to thank North East emergency workers as soon as he can walk again.
David Smith, 51, says he has been given a second chance at life after the near-fatal incident at Porepunkah on January 4.
His Cessna plummeted a short distance after take-off during a journey back to Queensland to see his son for his 17th birthday.
He was ejected from the plane and spent six hours in agony with a broken pelvis, crushed organs, a compressed heart, facial fractures, hip and arm damage and other issues.
"I knew I was in a pretty bad way and if I had stayed there any longer, nobody was going to be bringing me back," Mr Smith said of his time spent sprawled next to the wreckage.
"I just thought about my son.
"I was thinking I would be grateful if I survived, but I didn't think I was going to.
"I was prepared to die.
"I was very calm."
Witnesses had heard his plane's engine splutter, followed by a bang, which set the grounds for a search operation, but it was initially unclear if the plane had actually crashed.
An old emergency device in the crashed aircraft by a 1980s company which has since gone bust helped pinpoint his location.
"It was a miracle it was still sending a signal or working," the Woorim resident said.
"I wasn't even aware of it."
Hearing a rescue helicopter flying overhead jolted him back to consciousness and made him "absolutely elated", but he still feared he would die from his injuries despite being found.
"I feel like I've gone 12 rounds with Mike Tyson," he said.
"I just feel like I've been beaten to an absolute pulp.
"I'm hoping in two to four weeks I'll be able to walk properly again and I'll be heading back down to thank everyone."
Mr Smith was particularly grateful to one police member who pushed the search operation ahead, but also to all police officers, SES members, firefighters, paramedics and hospital staff.
Mr Smith says despite his ordeal, he plans to eventually take back to the skies.
"I've got an opportunity for a second chance at life, it won't deter me from flying," he said.
