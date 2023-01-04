The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Photos show just how lucky Porepunkah pilot was to survive plane crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pilot managed to survive this crash at Porepunkah yesterday. Picture by James Wiltshire

An injured aircraft pilot has spent hours at the scene of a crash before being found and airlifted to hospital, with those at the scene of the collision amazed the man survived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.