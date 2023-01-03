The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo Shire Council defends 'ridiculous' Beechworth tree-loppings

TH
By Ted Howes
January 4 2023 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weird Beechworth tree chops: Safety overrides good looks, says council

Indigo Shire Council says public safety overrides aesthic appeal after a 100-year-old English elm tree on Bridge Road, Beechworth, was chopped in a bizarre fashion that drew the ire of residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.