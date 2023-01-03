Weird Beechworth tree chops: Safety overrides good looks, says council

Indigo Shire Council says public safety overrides aesthic appeal after a 100-year-old English elm tree on Bridge Road, Beechworth, was chopped in a bizarre fashion that drew the ire of residents.
Last week, hundreds of residents criticised the "ridiculous" manner in which several trees had been lopped with some saying the larger lop-sided trees could pose a danger to residents in the event of heavy rain and winds.
Energy company Ausnet, which was initially blamed by some residents for the chops, on Monday said it had not engaged contractors to carry out the work on Bridge Road.
Council chief executive officer Trevor Ierino confirmed to The Border Mail that trees "under high bushfire risk power-lines on Bridge Road" were pruned by council contractors.
Mr Ierino said this was to maintain compliance with the Electricity Safety Act and Electricity Safety (Electric Line Clearance) regulations.
"We understand that the recently pruned trees may look less aesthetically appealing in the short term but the safety of our community is our number one priority and regrowth is already occurring on most elm trees cut less than four weeks ago," Mr Ierino said.
"Due to an extraordinary growth season, additional vegetation has been removed to achieve strict clearance zones.
"Our contractors also look for rot and decay and any other tree risk that can be removed at the time of the works being carried out."
Mr Iereino said he encouraged residents with concerns about trees outside their properties to contact the council and that placing powerlines underground, as had been suggested as a solution by some residents, fell outside of the council's responsibility.
"The under-grounding of existing overhead power-lines is a state matter," he said.
The council would not be drawn on whether a review would be conducted into its tree-lopping processes or instructions to contractors.
