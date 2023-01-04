The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Shed gutted by fire between Walla and Gerogery, fire crews on scene

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 4 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze. Pictures supplied

A large number of firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze between Walla and Gerogery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.