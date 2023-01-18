The Border Mail
Pilot released and driving home after surviving plane crash at Porepunkah

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 18 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 7:30pm
The pilot's Cessna crashed into trees a few hundred metres into his journey. He had planned to fly to Queensland, but is instead heading back by car after spending nearly two weeks in hospital in Melbourne.

A pilot who survived a plane crash at Porepunkah has been discharged from hospital nearly a fortnight after the incident.

Local News

