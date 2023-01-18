Pilot released and driving home after surviving plane crash at Porepunkah

A pilot who survived a plane crash at Porepunkah has been discharged from hospital nearly a fortnight after the incident.
He spent several hours at the wreckage scene going in and out of consciousness before being able to raise the alarm.
He was flown to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne hours after the crash, and was released on Tuesday.
The man has told people he is thankful for the assistance offered by members of the public and emergency service workers, who found his crashed Cessna.
The badly damaged plane remains at the scene.
The pilot was yesterday heading back to Queensland by car.
Pilot error is believed to have been behind the crash, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, just a few hundred metres from the airfield.
The plane narrowly avoided crashing into large trees and rugged terrain at the Mt Buffalo National Park.
