Dog owners and their pooches and hounds in Greater Hume will benefit from $100,000 funding for Holbrook Dog Park.
The park upgrade comes under round five of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said: "This funding will help upgrade this space into a safer environment which will encourage dog owners to take their pets to a fenced, landscaped, purpose-built dog park.
"I'm certain that everyone and their dog will take advantage of the opportunities this facility will bring for them to enjoy active play with their dog, and to let the animals - and their human families - socialise.
"It's government working together with a council and its community to create places and opportunities where families can be active while enjoying the real benefits of country living."
