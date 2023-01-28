The Border Mail
Holbrook Dog Park gets $100,000 funding to create fenced-off environment

By Ted Howes
January 28 2023 - 1:00pm
The funding boost will upgrade the Holbrook Dog Park into a safer, fenced off environment for pooches and their families.

Dog owners and their pooches and hounds in Greater Hume will benefit from $100,000 funding for Holbrook Dog Park.

Ted Howes

Local News

