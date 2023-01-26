Another delay in 'drug ring' case with allegations yet to be tested in court

A North Albury woman fast approaching two years in custody without her guilt or innocence of large-scale drug trafficking claims being tested in court has had her case adjourned again.
Rebecca Marie Davies was arrested when police raided her Koonwarra Street home in late July, 2021.
But since then she has only occasionally appeared in court, and has had her case adjourned multiple times.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Some of the protracted state of her matters has been due to the need to switch legal representatives when the previous one has decided it can no longer act on her behalf.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told this week that Davies was now being represented by Wagga firm Tankards Law.
The court was informed of this step by Albury solicitor Graham Lamond, acting as agent for Tankards.
It was alleged after her arrest, following the police raid, that she had 42 grams of methamphetamine and $42,392 in cash and had been selling drugs since 2020.
Several of her alleged associates have already had their matters finalised before the courts, but Davies' is far more complicated with her claimed role as the head of a drug syndicate.
Initially, she faced 102 mainly drug supply charges, plus allegations she directed a criminal group, but since then ongoing investigations have had these number of counts gradually increase to the 201 now laid in her name.
Mr Lamond told Ms McLaughlin he was seeking a six-week adjournment "so case conferences can happen in the meantime".
Davies' charges were adjourned to March 14.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.