Fatal car crash at Tatong, south of Benalla, being investigated by police, 20-year-old man dies at scene

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:30pm
Victoria Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred at Tatong, south of Benalla, on Wednesday night.

The death of a 20-year-old man in a car crash south of Benalla on Wednesday night is being investigated by police.

