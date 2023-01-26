The death of a 20-year-old man in a car crash south of Benalla on Wednesday night is being investigated by police.
Emergency services were called to Molyullah-Tatong Road after reports a car had crashed into a tree at about 8.30pm.
Police told The Border Mail on Thursday the man hailed from Kilfeera, east of Benalla.
"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing."
There has already been 25 deaths on Victorian roads in 2023, up from 19 at the same time in 2022.
Anyone with information which could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.