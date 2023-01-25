COUNTRY musicians Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont are still in seventh heaven after their epic run at Tamworth Country Music Festival.
The NSW Mid North Coast husband and wife duo took out three Golden Guitar Awards including the prestigious Song of the Year for their single Star Of The Show.
Incredibly, their daughter Tiggy, 10, co-wrote the song with them.
"We're still on cloud nine," Eckersley said.
"Tiggy was the youngest person ever to receive a Golden Guitar."
Eckersley said the collaboration came about almost by accident.
He said Tiggy was playing the piano when they liked what they heard.
"Tiggy has never had lessons but we heard her playing a riff and we thought it was cool," he said.
"She showed it to our keyboardist and he agreed with us."
McClymont added: "Song of the Year is something every songwriter and artist would love to have their name on. For Tiggy, to literally come up with the lead riff was amazing. She's got the Golden Guitar in her room and she wants to take it to school for Show and Tell!"
The couple now plan to hit the road on their Country Music, You and Beer Tour, which is coming to SS&A Albury on Friday, February 10.
Having released their first album Adam and Brooke in 2018, the couple charted at number one on the ARIA Country Album chart and gained four Golden Guitar nominations and an ARIA nomination.
They embarked on their Roll On Baby tour almost 12 months ago, while still riding the wave of their first single from their second album Star Of The Show reaching #1 on the iTunes Single and Video Chart after McClymont performed it on Network 10's 2022 season of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!
For the record, she was runner-up!
Eckersley and McClymont have a single, Country Music, You and Beer, coming out on February 3 with a new album due in May.
In Albury, they will be supported by Finnian Johnson and Danny Phegan.
