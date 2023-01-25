St Pats' import extraordinaire Tendai Chisoro has signed on for another year.
The Zimbabwean international has been a revelation for the Patties since arriving in November, and coach Liam Scammell is elated to have Chisoro back in green for next season.
"You never quite know what you're going to get when you're looking for an import, and he's just ticked absolutely every box," Scammell said.
"He's been super with the ball and explosive with the bat.
"He's coaching our under-16s and the kids love him, he's just a loved member of the club so everyone around the place is just pumped to have him back for next year."
Chisiro, 34, has fit like a glove into club culture at St Pats.
Affectionately dubbed 'The Big Marn', he's what Scammell describes as a family man and is committed to further assimilating into Border life by bringing his wife to Albury next year.
It's not just his personality which has made him an instant cult hero, however.
Chisoro has become one of the competition's most destructive all rounders, namely in the T20 format.
He's chalked up 134 runs and 15 wickets in the short format, which includes a game winning cameo of 59 with the bat and 2-12 in Tuesday night's semi final against North Albury.
"He's nearly done it all in the T20s - I think he's got about 15 wickets at about three, three and half and obviously had a few very explosive knocks," Scammell said.
"He got 60 odd against Albury and runs again the other night.
"Our T20 success, he's been enormous in and in the 50 over stuff we've had a number of match winners and he's won some games for us as well.
"We're fortunate enough to have a fair bit of depth, but he's had a super season for sure."
Chisoro is no slouch in the 50 over game either, with 13 wickets to his name.
The powerful left-hander has been a key cog in a well oiled St Pats machine sitting second on the Provincial ladder, and Scammell is keen to see what he can conjure as the season reaches its pointy end.
"He's got better as the season has progressed with the bat for sure," Scammell said.
"I think it takes a little bit of time to adjust to the conditions out here, and we're really starting to see his explosive power now.
"With the ball he's been super all year, as soon as he turned up we saw his skill there.
"He's a super all round cricketer, and hopefully there are plenty of runs in store for him in the next couple of months."
Chisoro and St Pats prepare to take on New City in round 16, before a massive T20 decider against Tallangatta on February 12.
