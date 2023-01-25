The Border Mail
Tendai Chisoro signs on with St Pats for 2023/24 season

By Liam Nash
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 10:41am
Zimbabwean import Tendai Chisoro has agreed to another season at St Patricks. The 34-year-old has been a revelation in green. Picture by Mark Jesser

St Pats' import extraordinaire Tendai Chisoro has signed on for another year.

