Border product Lily-Anne McClure wins gold at Country Cup

By Liam Nash
Updated January 25 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 10:27am
Wodonga talent Lily-Anne McClure is presented with her gold medal at the Country Cup after winning the grand final with Victorian Bushrangers' under-16 side.

While most kids are out relaxing during school holidays, Lily-Anne McClure is putting in the work.

Local News

