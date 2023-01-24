The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Barnawartha father Christopher Browne faces possible jail time with fatal crash appeal

By Karen Sweeney
Updated January 24 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christopher Browne leaves Wodonga court in August 2022 after being sentenced.

A father living with the fact he caused the death of his son on Christmas Day is again facing the prospect of prison after prosecutors challenged a community work sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.