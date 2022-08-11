A father who killed his son while performing doughnuts in a buggy on Christmas Day has been ordered to perform community work.
Barnawartha man Christopher Browne, 33, had been driving a two-seat Polaris buggy at his property with his sister and his two-year-old son, Lincoln, in 2020.
Advertisement
He wasn't wearing a seatbelt or helmet, and was holding onto the boy with his arm.
The buggy overturned while travelling at an estimated speed of 40 to 55km/h, causing the two-year-old to fall out.
His neck was crushed by the rollover bar, killing him at the scene despite the efforts of those nearby to perform CPR.
Judge Michael Cahill said ordinarily, a charge of dangerous driving causing death would lead to a jail term.
But he noted the severe impact the incident had had on the 33-year-old, who suffers PTSD, anxiety and depression as a result of his son's death.
Browne told police after the incident "I think it was too easy to get a little complacent".
IN OTHER NEWS
"Such complacency has wrought devastating consequence upon you," he told the County Court in Wodonga on Thursday.
"The suffering and loss you have brought upon yourself involves a punishment more than any court could impose."
Judge Cahill said it was unlikely Browne would offend again.
He said he did not have a criminal record before the incident.
Browne was supported by his wife in court.
She wept as details of the offending was read out.
The court heard he had built a playground beside his house to honour his late son.
Judge Cahill ordered Browne perform 250 hours of unpaid community work over three years.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.