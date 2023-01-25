Corowa-Rutherglen has been dealt a major curveball for the upcoming season.
The embattled club was recently informed that its changerooms, function area, canteen buildings and kitchen are all off-limits for this season because of the health risks associated after last year's floods.
President Graham Hosier said the resilient Roos were now frantically working on a contingency plan to have temporary rooms in place ahead of their season opener on Easter Saturday.
"Basically the council has agreed to repair the flood damage through its insurance company," Hosier said.
"The insurance assessor has had an initial look at the damage and deemed the building to be off limits because of the health risks associated with mould and other issues.
"So our changerooms, umpires rooms, store rooms, showers and kitchen which were all flood damaged are off limits.
"They are not condemned as such but we can't use them."
The timing of the off-field issue could hardly be worse.
The Roos are battling for player numbers after the exodus of more than 20-players in what has become a tumultuous off-season at John Foord Oval.
Hosier said it wasn't all doom and gloom at the club.
"We look at it as just another challenge in what has become an off-season full of challenges for us," he said.
"It doesn't only affect the senior club but the juniors, Auskick and our ability to host a final later in the season.
"The Murray Bushrangers traditionally play pre-season matches on the ground which won't happen this year.
"We are working closely with the council and trying to come up with a plan to overcome the hurdles in front of us and get through the upcoming season as practically as possible.
"There have been discussions with Paul Joss who has been of immense help and has been pointing us in the right direction.
"We have got some other contacts within the club who are trying to find portables so that we have got change rooms and showers and everything else we need.
"After match functions can still be held under the grandstand, a bit like the old days.
"We are also fortunate to have the Corowa RSL as a sponsor where we can hold functions and the Aussie Hotel has also been a fantastic sponsor of our club for many years."
Hosier conceded obtaining portable rooms would still be an expensive exercise.
"It's not cheap and the cost will come out of the insurance money," he said.
"The trouble is the more you spend on a temporary fix, the less money there is available to rebuild the clubrooms down the track.
"We also have to weigh up if we rebuild brand new clubrooms, what's to say we won't get flooded again in a couple of years time.
"We have got a lot of important decisions to make in regards to the future of the club."
