Howlong product Ebony Hoskin admits she has to improve her fielding to continue her cricket rise.
The 19-year-old debuted for NSW in the WNCL in September, claiming the wicket of the highly-credentialled Georgia Redmayne with her first delivery.
The right-armer finished with 3-39 from 10 overs, also including Australian representative Grace Harris, an outstanding effort given the Queenslanders posted 9-307.
And Hoskin continued her rapid development by bowling to a rampant Ellyse Perry earlier this month.
The Breakers played Victoria twice in 48 hours with Perry striking a career-high 147 from 125 balls as the home side amassed 4-321 from the 50 overs.
Hoskin was wicketless, but was relatively economical with 0-55 from 10.
In the second game, Perry blasted 130 not out from 95 balls, while former Australian captain Meg Lanning compiled 61.
"There's obviously a big difference between NSW Premier Cricket (in Sydney) and that Australian level," she admitted.
"That margin of error is definitely a lot smaller, if you miss by that tiny bit, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry will put that ball away very quickly."
Her Breakers' coach Gavan Twining has been impressed by her consistency.
"The big thing Eb does is she's accurate, you can rely on her to bowl on that handkerchief that you want her to hit," he praised.
"From there, she can get another yard or two and that will come with all the technical work that Grant Lambert is doing with her.
"Once you get that extra bit of pace, then you set yourself up to play higher honours, that's what selectors at that next level are looking for. You either do a lot with the ball or you have that X-factor that you are that little bit quicker.
"If Eb can get that extra zip, then you start to trouble the better batters more often."
Along with her accuracy, Twining has also been impressed by Hoskin's coolness when bowling to two of the sport's biggest female superstars.
"When I get handed the ball, I do get that little bit nervous, but the more you are out there, everything goes away and you're in game mode, I don't show it (the nerves) externally." Hoskin offered.
"I have tended to grip the ball that little bit harder, but I just tell myself to relax that little bit more and all the girls are really good helping me with that too."
Hoskin has also been working overtime on improving her fielding.
"Every training session I'm improving, but fielding is definitely something I'd like to improve a lot more," she admitted.
"You can't really have only one dominant skill at that level, you have to have two or three.
"If I improve my fielding it will help me to progress further and it's something selectors will look at."
Twining says it can take time to adjust to the extra power of the international players.
"The pace that these international players hit with means you have to be able to anticipate where the ball will go in order to get yourself in the right position and Eb's working really hard on those things," he said.
NSW will complete its WNCL season with home matches against ACT Meteors on February 10 and 12 at Orange's Wade Park.
"The great thing about Eb is that she's worked incredibly hard," Twining praised.
"She took some risks to move up to Sydney, by herself, without a contract, so nothing was guaranteed.
"Eb then got upgraded to a contract, so we've got nothing but praise for the way she's gone about it."
NSW has played 10 matches for two wins.
Queensland Fire leads the competition from South Australia Scorpions, although the latter has two matches in hand.
There's a month left of the 50-over competition, with the final on February 25.
