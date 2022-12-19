Ebony Hoskin has once again been given the tap by NSW Breakers.
The Howlong talent was called up to the side for the last two matches of the year against Tasmania, just months on from making her state debut.
The 19-year-old has already appeared on four occasions for the Breakers in the 2022/23 Women's National Cricket League, taking four wickets which included a stunning debut of 3-39 and five not out against Queensland on September 23.
Hoskin was an unused option during a 10 wicket defeat to the Tigers on Sunday, but as part of the 13 player squad selected, she'll hope to make her mark should she grace the park in the return game on Tuesday.
The Breakers then have a fortnight's rest over the Christmas period before returning to action in the New Year, playing two matches against Victoria and two against South Australia in January.
The season will later come to a close on February 23.
