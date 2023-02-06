The Border Mail
Veterans from across the region set to participate in march and service as Vietnam War end in 1973 is recognised with rituals

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:43pm, first published 6:05pm
Graham Docksey at the Swift Street pedestrian crossing near the entertainment centre in Albury which will mark the marshalling area for a parade of Vietnam War veterans on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A PARADE, helicopter flyover and band music will blend as the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War for Australia's combat forces is marked in Albury this Saturday.

