A large tree on the corner of Olive and Wilson streets has been cut down

By Sophie Else
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 5:00pm
Uniting Church treasurer Lance Boswell said the tree, also known as a deodar, was "a standout piece of botany" and provided much shade and shelter. "It's a sad day for the church with such a landmark tree gone". Picture by Mark Jesser

A landmark tree that has stood outside a central Albury church for more than half a century was felled Monday over safety concerns.

Sophie Else

Journalist

