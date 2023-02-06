A landmark tree that has stood outside a central Albury church for more than half a century was felled Monday over safety concerns.
The Himalayan cedar on the corner of Olive and Wilson streets stood as high as the church building next to where it was planted.
But it was feared one of its large limbs could fall at any moment, given the tree had died.
Uniting Church treasurer and vice-president Lance Boswell said the tree might have died as a result of being affected during the completion of previous works on the church roof.
Mr Boswell said the tree was a "standout piece".
"It's a huge tree, it's well over 50-years-old, but it's lived a good life.
But Mr Boswell said the hope was that "another standout tree" would also live a long life in the same position.
The church was conscious of the dangers posed by the tree, to not only parishioners but also passersby in such a busy part of central Albury.
"We went to Albury Council and they agreed to cut it down as soon as possible for safety reasons," Mr Boswell said.
