The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Benalla detectives arrest man, 47, for deception over concrete jobs

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:54am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allege man took $120,000 for concrete jobs he didn't do

A man alleged to have taken more than $120,000 for work he did not do has been arrested for deception by Benalla detectives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.