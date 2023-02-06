Police allege man took $120,000 for concrete jobs he didn't do

A man alleged to have taken more than $120,000 for work he did not do has been arrested for deception by Benalla detectives.
Police said the man, 47, was arrested on Monday morning after he allegedly quoted concrete jobs around Benalla, Wangaratta, Wodonga and Shepparton between July 2022 and January 2023.
"Officers have been told he received over $120,000 from at least 15 victims," police said in a statement.
The man has been charged with 15 counts of obtain property by deception.
He will appear for a committal mention at Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on May 4.
