Albury MP Justin Clancy backs cashless poker machine reform

By Ted Howes
February 7 2023 - 3:50am
The cashless poker machine policy policy includes no credit or automatic top-ups and no VIP lounge signage.

Albury MP Justin Clancy has supported a state government policy that will make poker machines in Albury pubs and clubs cashless in five years.

