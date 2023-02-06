Albury MP Justin Clancy has supported a state government policy that will make poker machines in Albury pubs and clubs cashless in five years.
Mr Clancy said he backed Premier Dominic Perrottet's policy announced on Monday that aimed to stop money laundering and minimise harm for problem gamblers.
"This sets the path to reform over a reasonable timeframe and recognising the role that clubs play in our community," Mr Clancy told The Border Mail.
Mr Clancy said NSW was seen as the "gambling capital of Australia".
"These reforms respond to the question in regards to this major social issue as to how do we want to see our community for not just this generation but the generations to follow," Mr Clancy said.
"At a local level I am conscious of cross border impacts and the need to work with our clubs through the detail and implementation."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Figures showed that gamblers lost more than $73.9 million on Riverina poker machines in less than 100 days last year.
Under the proposal, small to medium venues can access interest-free loans to support the transition, grants for community donations and $50,000 to help encourage the growth of food and live entertainment.
The proposal also includes player-set limits lasting a minimum of seven days, mandated breaks, no credit or automatic top-ups, no VIP lounge signage and third party exclusion from family members.
Father Peter MacLeod-Miller, of St Matthew's Anglican Church in Albury, said he had "strong reservations" about the move.
"It's all very well to say that this targets money laundering, but money launderers aren't losing their homes in Albury," he said.
"This will just allow people to game away more than they have in their pockets.
"The government is the biggest gambling addict in the country because they're entirely reliant upon gaming revenue.
"If you look around the world, our governments are making their citizens far more vulnerable to gaming organisations than other governments.
"We are talking about people putting their houses and their livelihoods and their futures down through those machines.
"And we are far more vulnerable than lots of other places because there are far more machines."
Wesley Mission CEO Reverend Stu Cameron said the proposal would significantly reduce harm in many rural areas.
But the harm minimisation advocate said the adjustment period was of concern, allowing years of losses at the current rate and gaming machine manufacturers time to effectively adjust.
"You shouldn't be able to bet on a poker machine without setting your own limit," Mr Cameron said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.