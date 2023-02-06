THE Victorian government is not committing to further aid for Falls Creek businesses left struggling because of a landslide.
State MP Tim McCurdy and his federal counterpart Helen Haines wrote a joint letter to Victorian Industry Minister Ben Carroll on Friday calling on him to bolster financial aid for mountain enterprises.
Falls Creek traders are battling to stay afloat after a landslide along the Bogong High Plains Road in October cut off visitors from Mount Beauty.
Mr Carroll announced a $2.9 million aid package last week which is centred on providing relief to businesses on the service charge they pay to Falls Creek resort management.
Mr McCurdy and Dr Haines told Mr Carroll that was "not sufficient for businesses to recover from direct losses and does not adequately support businesses that rely on summer trade".
"We request the Victorian Government provide additional targeted financial support for businesses who have suffered loss due to this landslide, both directly impacted businesses in the Falls Creek area and indirectly impacted businesses including hospitality, tourism, accommodation, and construction businesses in the Mount Beauty area which have suffered flow-on consequences," the pair wrote..
Mr McCurdy and Dr Haines told The Border Mail on Monday they were also concerned that those who received $5000 disaster grants previously may not be eligible for service charge relief.
"There's not a lot of detail in this whole $2.9 million package and I'm still getting emails over the weekend from Falls Creek businesses saying 'really, is this it?'," Mr McCurdy said.
He plans to raise the issues with Mr Carroll in Melbourne this week during parliament.
Dr Haines said there were "businesses up and down the mountain who have been whacked with hit after hit with bushfires, COVID and now this".
Asked by The Border Mail, on Monday, about whether more aid would be forthcoming, Mr Carroll's office offered no commitment.
"We will continue to work with Alpine Resorts Victoria and local businesses to assess and respond to the impacts of one of the most complex and significant landslips in our state for the last 40 years," a government representative said.
Businesses are being encouraged to directly contact Alpine Resorts Victoria to determine their eligibility for assistance.
