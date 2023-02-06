The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victorian Industry Minister responds unfavourably to plea by MPs for more aid to help embattled Falls Creek

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Industry Minister Ben Carroll has not shown any initial interest in providing more aid to Falls Creek businesses after an appeal from North East MPs.

THE Victorian government is not committing to further aid for Falls Creek businesses left struggling because of a landslide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.