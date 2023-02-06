An elderly Wodonga woman who drove into a Lavington car park and struck a girl on a pedestrian crossing without realising it says she won't ever drive again.
Jean Elaine Klier told Albury Local Court she had made this decision in the aftermath of the incident on January 7 that bruised the 11-year-old's left leg.
That was despite having an exemplary driving record over several decades.
The incident in the Lavington Square car park near the Australia Post shop at 2pm had convinced her she would never again need a driver's licence nor drive a car, which she had handed over to her son.
He supported her in court on Monday.
Klier, 75, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and not give particulars to injured person.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin placed much weight on Klier's excellent driving history, as well as the particular circumstances of what unfolded that day.
Witnesses watched Klier drive into the car park before beeping her car's horn and going straight through the crossing, being used by six people including the girl she struck.
Klier took off to the other side of the car park, where she got out only to be approached by the girl's father demanding her details.
She ignored him.
However, Klier told police she saw the people ahead of her, sounded her horn to warn them them she was approaching and did not know she had struck the girl.
Instead, she believed the car had been aggressively hit or slapped, so out of fear drove away.
When Klier refused to talk to the father - over his angry demeanour, she said - he gave up and walked back to his daughter.
Klier was placed on a three-month conditional release order, without conviction, on the driving charge.
The charge of failing to give details was dismissed.
