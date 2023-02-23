THE hospitality sector has been tested and re-invented amid the global pandemic, border closures and historic floods in recent years, a foodie panel in Albury has heard.
To mark the fifth anniversary of Border podcast series The Journey, Matt Griffith interviewed Alex Smit (formerly of The River Deck Cafe), Jacquie Koschitzke (Meraki Kitchen) and James Crooke (Gundowring Ice Cream) at Albury LibraryMuseum on Tuesday night.
Ms Koschitzke said when COVID hit they lost three out of their four revenue streams overnight.
Mr Crooke said at one stage they lost 40 per cent of their business revenue in a matter of minutes.
Mr Smit said The River Deck was riding high in February 2020 - buoyed by tourism awards and record trade - when they lost their Albury Gold Cup functions at the 11th hour.
"That was just the beginning of it," he said.
"But you have a choice; you become a victim of it or you keep going."
Ms Koschitzke said her business had grown strongly over four years and had now settled into purpose-built premises.
"This year will be about consolidating and looking after our community, which is the biggest part of what we do," she said.
Mr Crooke said the pandemic also gave families more time together.
"Having the kids around during the lockdowns was not a bad thing," he said.
After 11 years at The River Deck, Mr Smit said the time was right for someone else to put their stamp on it.
"My children are 11 and 6 and you only have them for 18 summers," he said.
"That has crystallised in my mind; that time is going to run out quickly."
A total of 55 interviews have been captured since 2017.
