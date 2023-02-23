The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Hospitality panel reflects on challenges and lessons amid the global pandemic

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
February 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Griffith interviews James Crook, Jacquie Koschitzke and Alex Smit at Albury LibraryMuseum on Tuesday. Picture by Travis Cartwright

THE hospitality sector has been tested and re-invented amid the global pandemic, border closures and historic floods in recent years, a foodie panel in Albury has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.