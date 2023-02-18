A PODCAST series that set out to capture the essence of Border people five years ago will now be preserved in AlburyCity's Museum of Social History collection.
Running since October 2017, the interviews were now housed on BMG Partners website and social media platforms, which were subject to technology trends in the future.
A total of 55 Border people - farmers to restaurateurs to singers and adventurers - have now shared their stories on The Journey podcast during the past five years.
A collaboration between BMG Partners and 2AY featured on radio, video and podcast, these raw interviews have captured the essence of what it was to grow up, live and work on the Border.
The Journey gives listeners an insider's look into the tales of triumph and challenge faced by everyday people in business, family and life in Albury-Wodonga.
It was the brainchild of BMG Partners director and financial adviser Stephen Mamouney.
In the latest episode, The Journey interviewer Kevin Poulton and Mr Mamouney talked through the highlights and lessons learned from the 55 Border personalities.
Poulton said despite the diverse range of people interviewed for the podcasts there were many common threads.
"You find a lot of the people we've spoken to genuinely love doing what they're doing; it's not a job," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Poulton said he felt he had been shaped by each and every podcast episode.
He said an early interview with Walla farmer and singer Danny Phegan really resonated with him.
"He said: 'You give the best of you to complete strangers every day and those you love get what's left'," Poulton said.
"For me, for the last four months as I've made the decision to leave media ... it's the one thing I thought of from The Journey.
"It was time for me to stop giving the best of me to everybody else and get back to home."
Matt Griffin would host future podcast episodes.
The Albury LibraryMuseum would now ensure these oral histories would contribute to the vibrant historical collections of the region and were accessible for generations to come.
To celebrate this new chapter, BMG Partners, 2AY and AlburyCity will host a special food-themed launch event at Albury LibraryMuseum on Tuesday night.
The public is invited to join local foodies and hear from guest panellists: Alex Smit (formerly of The River Deck Cafe); Jacquie Koschitzke (Meraki Kitchen); and James Crooke (Gundowring Ice Cream).
The launch runs from 5.30pm to 8pm.
Tickets are free but bookings are essential via humanitix.com
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.