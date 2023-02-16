The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Council tactics against Victoria on Albury hospital out

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 17 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and Premier Daniel Andrews are facing a backlash from Wodonga Council over their support for an Albury hospital upgrade.

WODONGA Council is being urged to lobby the Victorian government to re-route its taxpayer funds earmarked to upgrade Albury hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.