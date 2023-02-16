Six years after a cyclist was shot and left for dead at Everton, police are again appealing for public help to solve the mystery.
Kelvin Tennant, then 72, was riding along the Myrtleford-Everton Rail Trail when he was shot a number of times about noon on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
"It's believed the shooter left the area in a dark-coloured sedan," police said in a statement.
He was found lying unconscious on the bike trail with gunshot wounds to his head and chest by two passing cyclists who then called for an ambulance.
"Six years on, he is still experiencing issues with his eyesight and hearing due to the shooting," police said.
"In May 2019, police also announced a $500,000 reward for information in the hope it would encourage someone to come forward with information.
"That reward remains on offer."
Although the shooting occurred in a relatively remote area, the Myrtleford-Everton Rail Trail attracts hundreds of cyclists during the warmer weather.
"Investigators still believe it is possible that an interstate visitor on holidays in north-eastern Victoria that weekend has seen something, but doesn't realise that what they know could be important," police said.
Police remain keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity or passed through the Everton area on the weekend of February 18, 2017.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppers.com.au.
