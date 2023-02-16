The Border Mail
New appeal over 2017 shooting of cyclist Kelvin Tennant at Everton

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated February 17 2023 - 8:15am, first published 7:30am
Police gather clues at the site where Kevin Tennant, then 72, was shot in 2017. Picture file

Six years after a cyclist was shot and left for dead at Everton, police are again appealing for public help to solve the mystery.

