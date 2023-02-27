The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen will not field senior football or netball sides in 2023 Ovens and Murray season

Updated February 27 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 7:00pm
Corowa-Rutherglen will not play senior football or netball this year. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League officially became a nine-team competition on Monday night after Corowa-Rutherglen confirmed it would not field senior football or netball sides this year.

