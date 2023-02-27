The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League officially became a nine-team competition on Monday night after Corowa-Rutherglen confirmed it would not field senior football or netball sides this year.
Roos members voted to withdraw from the 2023 season after a mass player exodus on both the football oval and netball court left the club with no other realistic option.
Of the members in attendance, 55 voted to pass the motion with just one vote against.
That was added to 29 postal votes in favour and one proxy vote against, meaning the 75 percent threshold was easily met.
The vote took place at Corowa Civic Bowls Club, just over three weeks after a dramatic meeting which revealed the extent of the player shortages at John Foord Oval.
Only nine open-age footballers were left at the club, coach Steve Owen revealed, while every A-grade and B-grade netballer other than coach Sophie Hanrahan had also moved on.
Major flood damage at John Foord Oval has exacerbated the situation, with the clubrooms ruled off-limits for at least a year.
More to follow.
