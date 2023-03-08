AN East Albury writer is sending an important message for families in his new children's book.
Craig Sheather wrote Dad, Get Off Your Phone! to tap into what was happening in society.
"Children are obviously being exposed to technology and mobile devices early in their formative years, more than ever, so it's not surprising that screen time is becoming a normal part of everyday life for kids," he said.
"But it's not just a problem for children; you could walk down the main street of any town or city and there would be hordes of teenagers, adults and elderly people using their phones; looking like phone zombies!"
Dad to Lyra, 9, and Morrison, 6, Sheather said they tried to set boundaries at home and in daily life.
"I'm not perfect but I do try to limit my phone use in front of the kids and when I'm interacting with other people," Sheather said.
"And we have a bit of a household rule - no screen-time or TV from Monday morning until Friday afternoon when they finish school.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"But sometimes we concede when we are busy with work and we just need some time to get things done. And there are often times during the week when we allow screen time for guided artwork, music and games.
"For us, it's about finding the right balance, setting some boundaries and encouraging them to be active outdoors. Once they understand the rules and it becomes routine, the whingeing stops and they are happy to play outside or do something else. We play sports, go on hikes and do a bit of mountain biking."
Sheather said he wanted the message to be driven by a child rather than a parent.
His daughter Lyra, 9, helped develop the storyline and had sound advice for him too.
"It was fun to help Dad with the book because sometimes it's annoying to see adults distracted with their phones!" Lyra said.
Dad, Get Off Your Phone! is available online from woodslane.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.