A $6.4 million upgrade to Albury's courthouse is expected to be completed by the end of the month.
External works are finished, with a final internal fit-out under way.
A plaque marking the project was unveiled Tuesday, February 28, by NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman and Albury MP Justin Clancy.
Mr Clancy said the upgrade would provide "ongoing access to justice, (with) that justice to be delivered in a timely manner".
"Investing in regional courthouses is a win for our local community, ensuring that people outside the metropolitan areas have appropriate state-of-the-art justice facilities now and in the future," Mr Clancy said.
"We also need to ensure that when vulnerable witnesses come forward, our courts have safe spaces, audio-visual link facilities and other supports that allow them to give their best evidence."
Mr Clancy said he looked forward to the finishing touches in the coming weeks.
Mr Speakman said the two new remote witness rooms provided safe spaces to help empower domestic and sexual violence survivors and vulnerable witnesses to prepare for and give their best evidence in court.
"It's important that we are trauma-informed as much as possible when we are dealing with victims of horrendous crimes," he said.
Mr Clancy said feeling "empowered to fight for justice" was easy, especially walking with families and their lived experiences in the justice system.
