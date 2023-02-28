The Border Mail
Albury courthouse to receive third court room by end of the month

By Sophie Else
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 3:00pm
Courthouse regional director, Renae Elrington, Justin Clancy and NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman inside the renovated courthouse. Pictures by Mark Jesser

A $6.4 million upgrade to Albury's courthouse is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

