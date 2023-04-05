It's the obvious question. If you have a $28,000 fine to pay by the end of September, the first thing you try and do is save money. So it must be tempting for the Pies to rest a stack of their highest profile and best paid in the first two rounds because it means nothing. Remember too, they're away to fiercest rival Wangaratta Rovers in the historic Good Friday clash. If both teams are at full strength and given reasonable weather, it could attract 2,500-plus. Wangaratta might argue why would we play our best team and therefore get more people through the gate, literally giving Rovers a free kick by pocketing thousands of dollars for recruits next year. Wangaratta is an outstanding club, but its brand has taken a monumental hit and would take another public whack if it was to rest players.