The taste of premiership success remains as sweet as ever for Ryan Brown.
It's now four flags across 11 years for one of Lavington's great servants.
Brown led from the front in the grand final, bowling eight overs straight and then returning late to pick up the final St Patrick's wicket.
He finished with figures of 4-24 with two maidens.
"Every time is just as good," the veteran quick said.
"There's no better feeling, when you know you've got to go out there and do the job for the team.
ALSO IN SPORT
"We were counted out earlier in the season, when we lost Nathan (Brown to injury), so to get back here and win it is unreal.
"We've had a few injuries throughout the year with Doc (Luke Docherty), myself and a couple of others but it was a great effort by everyone.
"I had a calf injury after Christmas so it's been a bit annoying but you've just got to do it sometimes and push through.
"It's all worth it now.
"We thought 220 was a great total and everyone bowled well.
"We banged a really hard length and made it hard for them to play the ball."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.