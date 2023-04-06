RIDE UP
Golden Horseshoes Festival is a celebration of culture, community and fun. The festival will kick off with the grand parade on Easter Saturday at 3pm, featuring floats and Chinese lion dancers. Visitors can explore the markets and food court, and see live performances on the stage and roving in the crowds. Families can join in the Easter egg hunt on Sunday, and thrill-seekers can enjoy the rides and attractions from Gardner Amusements in the Police Paddocks. Indigenous singer Mitch Tambo will perform twice on Easter Saturday on the Camp Street Stage. Festival admission is free.
DRINK UP
Brown Brothers Easter Family Festival, Saturday, April 8, to Sunday, April 9, 10am-5pm
Brown Brothers will host its Easter Family Weekend over two packed days, celebrating food, wine and live music. There will be pop-up bars, food stalls and interactive kids' activities. Ticket includes entry, wine tumbler, wine tastings and live music 10am-4pm. Kids will enjoy a visit from the Easter Bunny, roving performing Margarita Enchilada, Wildlife Xposure, lawn games, Bluearth Foundation activity and craft activities from Krafty Kats.
LISTEN UP
Live music, Border and North East venues, Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9
Playing for the first time together, Tahlia Brian and Asha Bright will be live at Harrietville Snowline Hotel on Saturday from 6.30pm. Enjoy the soulful sounds of Dean Haitani at King River Brewing on Sunday, 1pm to 4pm. Catch Dylan Raath live at The Sebel Yarrawonga on Sunday from 11.30am to 3.30pm or Liam Dalby at Corowa RSL Club from 6.30pm.
HOP UP
Wooragee Primary School and Community Easter Market, 1011 Beechworth-Wodonga Road, Easter Monday, April 10, 10am-2pm
The market will host more than 100 stalls including food trucks, coffee, plants, jewellery, clothing, scones and Devonshire tea from 10am to 2pm. Try your luck at the Cow Poo Lotto between 10am and noon.
PLAY UP
Easterpalooza - Pizza and Patty Russell, James & Co Wines, Rutherglen, Sunday, April 9, noon-6pm
Pizzas will be available from midday until 3pm by the team from Grace bar + eatery. Think chilli prawn, mushroom and brie or salami. Patty Russell will return with live music from 3pm until 6-ish. No bookings, first-in best dressed!
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Lincoln Causeway, Wodonga, Saturday, April 8, 8am to noon, Yarrawonga Foreshore Market, Sunday, April 9, 8am to 1pm and Mount Beauty Easter Market, Hydro Park, Sunday, April 9, 9am to 1pm
Refill your pantry and home with fresh produce and homemade goods at regional markets.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.