Golden Horseshoes Festival is a celebration of culture, community and fun. The festival will kick off with the grand parade on Easter Saturday at 3pm, featuring floats and Chinese lion dancers. Visitors can explore the markets and food court, and see live performances on the stage and roving in the crowds. Families can join in the Easter egg hunt on Sunday, and thrill-seekers can enjoy the rides and attractions from Gardner Amusements in the Police Paddocks. Indigenous singer Mitch Tambo will perform twice on Easter Saturday on the Camp Street Stage. Festival admission is free.