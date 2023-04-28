A North East fun run started more than a decade ago could welcome a record number of entries after huge interest in the lead up.
The Kiewa-Tangambalanga Lions Club Milk Run will take place at Huon Reserve on Sunday, April 30, and has already attracted 110 online bookings.
Event organiser Peter Croucher said it was an excellent response, given most of the 200-plus runners at past events tended to enter on the day.
"From a shire perspective, it's really good for Kiewa-Tangambalanga to have an event like this," he said.
"Beechworth has got the Golden Horseshoe Festival, Rutherglen has its wine festivals, Yackandandah has its folk festival and we've got the Milk Run.
"We have really good support from our local sponsors. We've got heaps of spot prizes, which are donations from our local businesses.
"We're very proud of our Lions Club. We've got a very active group that does a lot for the community, and all ages too."
Club treasurer Eric Thompson said with plenty of water in Lake Hume, it would make for terrific scenery for runners, who can choose between six and 10-kilometre courses.
"When we first had it, a lot of people in Kiewa didn't know this existed," he said.
"People coming from Albury love it and the comments we get are that it's just a fantastic track and a really good atmosphere.
"It's amazing to talk to somebody about the Milk Run now, everybody seems to know it. The name is well known now."
Jo Humphrey and her family have competed in the Milk Run every year.
"It's a pretty casual day. It's mainly just to get together with friends and have a bit of a social outing," she said.
"It's good to make people aware of what we've got here and take in its beauty."
Both the six and 10-kilometre courses use the High Country Rail Trail and cross the Sandy Creek Bridge.
Indigo Council mayor Sophie Price will start the race, with Wodonga Brass to perform on the bridge throughout the day.
All funds raised will be distributed by Kiewa-Tangambalanga Lions Club to the community.
Entry is $15 per person and $30 for families, which includes milk, yoghurt and a sausage sizzle after the race.
Registration is at 8.30am with the run to start at 10am.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
