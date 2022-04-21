news, local-news,

Organisers of the event described as the "entrée to the Nail Can Hill Run" hope to attract 200 entries to the 10th edition on Sunday. The Kiewa-Tangambalanga Lions Club Milk Run will again be staged at Huon Reserve with six and 10-kilometre courses along the High Country Rail Trail over Sandy Creek Bridge. Event coordinator Peter Croucher said it was hard to predict numbers last year given the event made a return after it was cancelled due to COVID in 2020, but he expected it would return to a regular level of 200 to 250. "One positive is we've got more water in the weir now and it extends to the (Sandy Creek) bridge," Mr Croucher said. "It's taken away a lot of parking because the water is so much higher, but the good thing is they'll be able to cross over the bridge and see the water which is a beautiful sight. IN OTHER NEWS: "We encourage athletes and strong runners, but we also encourage the community to take part. It's very important for us to have people with prams and dogs running along." All proceeds from the day will be donated by Lions back to a community organisation of the club's choice. Competitors can enjoy a free milk, yoghurt and a sausage sizzle after the race, with a host of awards and spot prizes also up for grabs. Wodonga Brass Band will perform on Sandy Creek Bridge during the day. Registration is at 8.30am with runners to commence from 10am.

