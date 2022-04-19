news, local-news,

A new 30-bed rehabilitation centre in Wangaratta has officially been opened by the Victorian Premier. Daniel Andrews opened the Wangaratta Drug and Alcohol Residential Rehabilitation Centre, which was part of a $52.1 million investment, on Greta Road on Tuesday morning. Gateway Health alcohol and other drugs general manager Maryanne Donnellan said the service would offer exercise, mindfulness, individual therapy and teach living skills to program participants. "As in cooking, cleaning, communication and building relationships," she said. "And people who have substance abuse issues often neglect their health, so that's a huge part of what we do is look at their health, not just physical but mental." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Donnellan said the demand for the facility was high. "So this is a huge success for us to get this in a regional area, but obviously we'd like to see more beds so people can stay in their communities," she said. Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said it was good to see the investment into healthcare into the city. "It's super important to have this," he said. "Having a facility like this it saves on other issues: family violence, people out of their homes... it's bringing families back together, that's what the true outcomes are going to be." Mr Andrews said it was a pleasure to open the facility, which will be operated by Gateway Health and Odyssey House. "It's about filling a gap in this community and indeed in many other parts of regional Victoria," he said. "This is great for families, it means that loved ones who need that care and support won't have to leave their community that their family and carers live in, that they don't have to leave the community that they are critically important to. "It's a profound investment in better health outcomes, dignity, inclusion and making sure regional Victoria gets what it absolutely deserves, the very, very best."

