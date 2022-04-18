Ricky Armstrong sought by Wodonga police over stabbing
Police are seeking help to find a man wanted over the alleged stabbing of his long term friend.
Ricky Armstrong, 25, is one of three people accused of attacking Tobby Jarvis at a Wodonga unit on March 19.
A dispute is said to have arisen after Jarvis threatened to report Heather to police for a welder theft, with the court told the attack was a bid to silence him.
With the exception of Armstrong, all those allegedly involved, including the alleged victim, are now in custody.
Police on Monday released an image of Armstrong, who has ties to Albury-Wodonga, Wangaratta and Benalla.
Investigators urge people to call 1800 333 000 with information.
