Police are seeking help to find a man wanted over the alleged stabbing of his long term friend. Ricky Armstrong, 25, is one of three people accused of attacking Tobby Jarvis at a Wodonga unit on March 19. The Wodonga Magistrates Court recently heard Jarvis was stabbed and punched inside Armstrong's De Kerilleau Drive home by Armstrong, Kieran Heather and Darcy Widdison. A dispute is said to have arisen after Jarvis threatened to report Heather to police for a welder theft, with the court told the attack was a bid to silence him. IN OTHER NEWS: With the exception of Armstrong, all those allegedly involved, including the alleged victim, are now in custody. Police on Monday released an image of Armstrong, who has ties to Albury-Wodonga, Wangaratta and Benalla. Investigators urge people to call 1800 333 000 with information.

