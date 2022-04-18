Albury court security guard denies bully claims, receives compensation

news, court-and-crime,

An Albury court employee who received multiple complaints about her behaviour, including disregarding and disrespecting magistrates and obstructing court proceedings, will receive compensation for a psychological injury suffered at work. Pia Lidmila Laari had worked security at the court from 2001 as an employee of the sheriff's office. Multiple complaints were levelled at Ms Laari in June 2020, including that she overruled magistrate Richard Funston by preventing people entering the court. Claims were made that Ms Laari sought to exert excessive control over proceedings, had sought to intervene in jury selection, berated a judge's associate, refused to follow the chief magistrate's COVID-19 direction, and bullied colleagues. It had been alleged she tried to prevent, in an intimidating manner, a justice advocate from using his laptop while in court, "harangued" court attendees, and failed to properly screen people entering court. Ms Laari denied the claims. She said she hadn't been given enough time to respond to the allegations, and claimed she had been stood down immediately. Ms Laari also said the allegations were vague and sought compensation for a psychological injury caused by her employer. The Department of Communities and Justice argued before the Personal Injuries Commission that it had undertaken reasonable actions in the matter. But senior member Elizabeth Beilby said it was hard to see why the department moved so quickly to take action against Ms Laari, including a possible suspension. MAKING NEWS: Ms Laari argued she had been an employee for 20 years without any evidence of prior misdemeanours, counselling or complaints, with the allegations causing "shock, horror and confusion". Ms Beilby agreed the swift nature of the events, with Ms Laari asked to attend a meeting an hour after the complaints were made, as unjustified. "The applicant was employed by the respondent for a significant period before these events," she said. "I cannot understand how or why the respondent's procedure needed to be so hastily carried out without specific warning to the applicant. "I am not satisfied that the brisk manner with both the meeting and the email is reasonable behaviour. "I am not satisfied that it is reasonable to serve a worker with allegations of misconduct and then hold a meeting one hour after receipt of the email, even if they are not required to answer the allegations there and then." The department was ordered to pay Ms Laari weekly pre-injury compensation of $1,529, backdated to January 25 last year, and her costs for any medical care or rehabilitation.

