The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North Albury's John and Sharyn Waldron step away from volunteering business

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John and Sharyn Waldron have been collecting cans around the Border community for 10 years.They say they're "very thankful" to give back. Picture by James Wiltshire
John and Sharyn Waldron have been collecting cans around the Border community for 10 years.They say they're "very thankful" to give back. Picture by James Wiltshire

It's a sad day for John and Sharyn Waldron and so it might be for the many people with cancer they have helped over the years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.