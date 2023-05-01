It's a sad day for John and Sharyn Waldron and so it might be for the many people with cancer they have helped over the years.
Over the past decade, the couple have raised $216,824 through their involvement in Cans for Cancer.
They have decided now is the time to stop, though their sense of caring won't be altogether gone - they'll continue their fundraising on behalf of Cans for Canines.
Mr Waldron said helping the "little people" was always the underlying reason for their cancer fundraising efforts.
"It's a sad day, but we are looking forward to the future and what it will bring for us, to be with our grandkids," he said.
"My mum passed from cancer when I was three-years-old.
"My sister died in 2013 after 17 years of battling several forms of cancer.
"That's where the idea to help came from, that hopefully one day kids won't need to deal with cancer and it will be a simple process instead of a life-ending disease."
Mrs Waldron said they felt "it was time" to move on to the next stage of their lives, so they've passed on the reins to Howlong resident Wayne Lamb.
She said throughout the years cancer was their main focus for funds and in doing so, they've helped many people.
"People have come to us with their stories and we wanted to help and make a difference," she said.
"We've helped the cancer trust fund, Relay for Life and little kids battling cancer to make their wishes come true.
"We are so proud and grateful to have raised the amount of money we had, it makes us feel like we are making a difference."
Mr Lamb said it was likely we all knew someone who had had cancer or was going through it, so it felt fitting for him to do something close to his heart.
"The joy you get from donating is a good feeling," he said.
The Waldrons said they owed much to the community for "without the support we wouldn't have been able to do it".
